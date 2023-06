As of the 1st of September 2022 it is necessary to activate 2-Factor Authentication in addition to the standard password protection.

Instead of only entering a password to log into your account, you’ll also be asked to enter a special login code. If you have already activated 2-Factor Authentication for SZW on MijnCN, then it will work automatically for the Belastingdienst as well.

MijnCN.nl, easy, safe and fast!