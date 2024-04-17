Saba Youth Arts Mural Project Well’s Bay Road started on Saba Redactie 17-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The large wall at the road’s entrance will be converted by works of Art of the local youth. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM – On April 15th, the Youth Art Mural Project has commenced at Well’s Bay Road. The location of the mural will be on the large wall at the entrance of the road leading to Well’s Bay. This project will continue throughout the month of April.

Caution

The Government of Saba calls on drivers on the road to proceed with extra caution through the location.