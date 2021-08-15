Youth in Saba coming out massively to get Covid-19 vaccine













Saba has been a front-runner from the get-go when it comes to vaccination. Seen here are participants in a training, just before the start of vaccination on the island. Photo: Government of Saba.

The Bottom, Saba- On Saba the 12 – 17 year olds are coming out massively to get their shot with the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19.

Just as was the case with the adult population, 12 to 17 year olds are quite eager to get their shots. Currently 87% of youngsters on the island has received a first jab.

Saba so far is the island with the highest vaccination grade. It is estimated that over 90% of the adult population has been completely vaccinated. According to Governor Jonathan Johnson, this is one of the reasons that the island has been able to gradually open up for tourism.