Youth in Saba coming out massively to get Covid-19 vaccine

The Bottom, Saba- On Saba the 12 – 17 year olds are coming out massively to get their shot with the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19.
Just as was the case with the adult population, 12 to 17 year olds are quite eager to get their shots. Currently 87% of youngsters on the island has received a first jab.
Saba so far is the island with the highest vaccination grade. It is estimated that over 90% of the adult population has been completely vaccinated. According to Governor Jonathan Johnson, this is one of the reasons that the island has been able to gradually open up for tourism.
