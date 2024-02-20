Z Air is adding another aircraft

KRALENDIJK/WILLEMSTAD- The airline Z Air is adding an additional aircraft to its fleet. It is a Saab 340B+, similar to the other aircraft already in use by the airline.

According to the director of Z Air, René Winkel, experiences with the aircraft have been positive, and the number of passengers is steadily increasing. Additionally, having an extra aircraft helps prevent adaptation to the regular schedule, when other aircraft in service are out of operation for maintenance for longer periods.

This will be the fourth aircraft of Swedish make that the airline receives. Although the aircraft is currently still located in the state of Kansas, it has already been painted in Z Air’s colours, and preparations for the transfer from the supplier to Z Air are underway.