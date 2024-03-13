Airlift Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States Redactie 2024-03-13 - 1 minuten leestijd

WILLEMSTAD – In Curaçao, Z-Air received its newest aircraft, a Saab aircraft, from the United States on Tuesday afternoon. The addition of this Saab 340B+ model strengthens the company’s existing fleet.

René Winkel, the director of Z-Air, has previously expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Saab aircraft, which serve various destinations. With 34 seats on board, these aircraft provide ample space for passengers.

The aircraft completed the final leg of its journey from Miami to Curaçao on Tuesday, where it and its crew were warmly welcomed by colleagues from the airline.

Future expansions

Discussions with Awor.nu indicate that Z-Air plans to further expand its fleet to increase operational capacity. However, the company has not yet released detailed information about these plans.