ZJCN holds consultations on St. Eustatius and Saba about Medical Referrals
THE BOTTOM/ORANJESTAD- Between April 3 and April 5 representatives of Zorg en Jeugd Carbisch Nederland (ZJCN) will be holding consultation sessions in respectively Saba and St. Eustatius.
The session in Saba will take place on April 3, from 2 PM to 5 PM on Clement Sorton Street in the main building of Saba Roads. On St. Eustatius there will be two sessions, namely on April 4th and April 5th. The session on April 4 will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM, while the session on April 5 will take place from 9 AM till 12 noon.
Both sessions on St. Eustatius will take place at the Mazinga building.
Feedback
ZJCN states that they hope residents will come forward to provide feedback on the current procedures of Medical Referrals. These referrals over the last few years have often times been subject to bitter criticism from the residents on the two smallest BES-islands.
