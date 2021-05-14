14 May 2021 16:29 pm
One Person tested Positive and One Person recovered from Covid-19

Kralendijk- One person has tested positive from a total of 20 tested. On Friday, there are 15 cases due to the sudden flare-up of 6 new positive cases yesterday.

There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications.





