One Person tested Positive and One Person recovered from Covid-19

Kralendijk- One person has tested positive from a total of 20 tested. On Friday, there are 15 cases due to the sudden flare-up of 6 new positive cases yesterday.
There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications.
