12 May 2021 23:22 pm
1 New Case of Covid-19 Bonaire

Kralendijk- On Wednesday, there are 11 cases as 9 people have recovered from Covid-19. One person has tested positive from a total of 47 tested.

There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications.





