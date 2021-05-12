1 New Case of Covid-19 Bonaire

- 3Shares
Kralendijk- On Wednesday, there are 11 cases as 9 people have recovered from Covid-19. One person has tested positive from a total of 47 tested.
There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications.
