1 new infection and 1 recovery Bonaire

Kralendijk – On June 25, 2021, there are 8 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 24 test result came in and one person has tested positive. There is also one recovery from Covid-19.

According to Government of Bonaire, the current number of infections is not alarming. Important is also that none of the current cases have severe symptoms.

