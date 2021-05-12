12 May 2021 23:22 pm
OLB

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

OLB

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

268 people on Bonaire received 2nd shot yesterday

130

  • 3
    Shares
268 people on Bonaire received 2nd shot yesterday

Kralendijk – 60 people have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine on Bonaire yesterday with a total of 268 people having received the 2nd shot yesterday. Currently under 13000 people have received one dose of the vaccine at this time.

Also read





OLB