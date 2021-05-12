- 3Shares
Kralendijk – 60 people have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine on Bonaire yesterday with a total of 268 people having received the 2nd shot yesterday. Currently under 13000 people have received one dose of the vaccine at this time.
- State Secretary Raymond Knops will visit St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten
- UNICEF NL facilitates results-based management training (RBM)
- 268 people on Bonaire received 2nd shot yesterday
- 1 New Case of Covid-19 Bonaire
- Firefighter training has started on Bonaire
Also read