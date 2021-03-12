288 Vaccinated on Bonaire on Friday















Kralendijk- The Public Health Department on Friday managed to vaccinate a total of 288 persons with the vaccine against Covid-19; the highest total in a single day so far.

This week (much) more people were vaccinated per day, compared to the first two weeks of the vaccination campaign. However, the number of people registering for the vaccine seems to be lagging behind. Today only 63 additional persons had registered, compared to yesterday’s number.







According to Public Health Department, the ambition is to steadily vaccinate more people per day. In the meantime many are wondering when the group under 60 years of age will be able to start registering for the vaccination. So far only the group of 60 years of age and above van register.