











200 Shares

Charlestown – A new fixture on Nevis has got the whole island talking! On your next visit to Nevis, be sure to get in on the action and capture your iconic destination selfie. Stop by the Nevis Artisan Village, where the brand-new #NevisNice sign is the ideal backdrop for that perfectly memorable Instagram shot.

This new installation is designed by local artist Vaughn Anslyn as part of an ongoing collaboration between the Nevis Tourism Authority and Nevis Island Administration, and it is now a permanent fixture on the island. Both locals and visitors are already engaging with the sign, with many seen snapping selfies and group pictures with the eye-catching installation.

Also read