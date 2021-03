17 Shares

Kralendijk- On March 14, 2021 there are 232 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

All active cases are inhabitants of the island. Yesterday 134 people were tested and the results of 31 people turned out positive. 5 people in the meantime have recovered. There are currently 2 hospital admissions due to Covid-19.







The Government of Bonaire is expecting the infection rate to go down over the coming week, because of the preventative measures implemented nearly 2 weeks ago.

