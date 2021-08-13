Adjustment of Bonaire Covid-19 Measures from 13 to 27 August













Kralendijk – Island Governor Edison Rijna has decided to adjust a few measures from Friday 13 August 2021 to Friday 27 August 2021. This is possible because the number of infections has remained stable so far and there are no patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The Public Health department has a good overview of most sources of contamination. In most cases, it concerns local infections and people who have not been vaccinated. Bonaire remains at risk level 2. To avoid a new peak on the island, it is important that everyone continues to adhere to the corona rules.

Measures

For private meetings, a maximum of 50 people can come together. It is also possible to hold an event with a maximum of 100 people. For the event, a permit must be requested from the Legal Affairs Department. A notification obligation applies to sporting events.

The public is allowed in outdoor sports, the spectators must keep 1,5 meters away. A maximum of 50% of the capacity may be used in the stadium. For indoor sports, 50% of the capacity may be used, children younger than 13 years are not included. It is allowed to sing and dance outside. The closing time for the catering and entertainment venues remains the same, namely at 24:00.

The Public Health Department is calling on people who have not yet been vaccinated to get the corona jab. These people can call the free number 0800 0900 to make an appointment. It is also possible to get the corona jab on Saturday without an appointment at Sentro Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas.

If a person has symptoms that resemble COVID-19, then that person should stay at home and call the toll-free number 0800 0800 for a test appointment.

