ADRA St. Eustatius with St. Vincent Donation Drive

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In response to the humanitarian crises in St. Vincent due to the devastation created by the active volcano, Adra St. Eustatius through its relief program together with the Community Services department of the SDA church organized a donation drive. This event started on April 18th and continued until May 2nd, 2021. To facilitate the transportation of collected items a 20 ft container was acquired, with the help of Duggins Supermarket. This container would serve to consolidate all collected item for transshipment to St. Vincent. During the collection drive many individuals, businesses, the Roman Catholic and Baptist church and social organization collected and delivered items ranging from food supplies, clothing, over the counter medical supplies and other necessities. Upon sealing the container donations received consisted of 1613 pcs of men’s/boys clothing 4065 pcs of women’s children clothing, cases of food items, cash donations and other miscellaneous goods.

Adra would like to thank the entire community of St.Eustatius for their overwhelmingly generous support in this donation drive. As there are still persons and organizations that are eager to make donations. Adra St.Eustatius would like to inform the public that it is no longer possible to ship items to St.Vincent as shipping options are limited therefore any item received after the closing date will be stored and reserved for the assistance of the less fortunate of future disasters at home or aboard. For additional information on how you can contribute to this or other worthy causes contact Adra St.Eustatius at Tel: +599-319-1212 or email : adra.st.eustatius@gmail.com







