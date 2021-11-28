AFBW and BWM will be negotiating a Collective Labor Agreement

- 15Shares
KRALENDIJK- The General Federation of Bonairean Employees (AFBW) and road construction company Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) will shortly start negotiations about a collective labor agreement (CLA) for the employees of BWM.
A protocol containing that agreement was signed this weekend. It is striking that both organizations are the same age: The BWM is celebrating its 58th birthday this year, while the AFBW is celebrating its 55th birthday this year.
Successful
The AFBW has been quite successful as of late. A referendum among the employees of Selibon was recently also won by AFBW. This means that the union now officially represents the employees there and Selibon is obliged to negotiate a collective labor agreement with the union.
