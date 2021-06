Again Four New Positive Cases

Kralendijk – On June 16, 2021, there are 11 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 25 test result came in and 4 were positive. One person recovered from Covid-19. The four people who tested positive belong to the same group of people who reported positive yesterday. These are young people and some adults who have not been vaccinated.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.







Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

Also read