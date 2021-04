1 Share

Photo: The BES-Reporter.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Saturday, April 10th , a report was made of the theft of a Sankey brand “air compressor” from a construction container at a construction site on Bengalen Road on St. Eustatius. The theft took place between Friday, April 9th , 7 PM and Saturday, April 10th , 6:30 AM. The case is under investigation.

