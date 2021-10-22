Air traffic between SSS islands may be declared ‘public transportation’













A public service obligation could be beneficial for the islands and for Winair.

THE HAGUE- The air connection between St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba may be declared ‘public transportation’ by the Dutch Government.

This was written by Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands, Barbara Visser, in a letter answering questions that had been posed about the issue by MP Jorien Wuite (D66).

The route between St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba have in the past been described as very ‘thin routes’. This means the routes are hardly economically viable. As such, recommendations were made to have the route declared Public Transportation.

PSO

If this happens, this means that the Dutch Government would also have to provide subsidy to a carrier, most probably Winair, to provide consistent air service to the two smaller islands. It is hoped that such an approach would also lead to lower ticket prices. An obligation like this is often referred to as Public Service Obligation (PSO). While not common in the Dutch Kingdom, PSOs are quite common in countries as France, Australia and Spain, when Government wants to ensure that remote destinations are assured of a reliable and frequent connection.