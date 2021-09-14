14 September 2021 14:17 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Caribbean Latest news

Ambassador visits Island Governor Rijna

Kralendijk – The ambassador for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Venezuela, Robert Schuddeboom, visited Island Governor Edison Rijna. They talked about the situation in Venezuela. They also discussed the ties between the two areas and the developments surrounding the reopening of the borders.

