Another New Covid-infection on Bonaire

Kralendijk- One person has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. This brings the total number of cases to three. There are no recoveries at this time.

A total of 21 people went in for a test yesterday at the Public Health facilities. For the last few weeks, nobody has been treated at the hospital for Covid-19 related symptoms.





