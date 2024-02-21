Antoin Klein Hofmeijer new Head of TUI Dutch Caribbean

WILLEMSTAD- Antoin Klein Hofmeijer will assume the role of Head of TUI Dutch Caribbean on April 1, 2024, succeeding Rick van der Pluijm.

Antoin, who has been with TUI for a decade, will relocate to Curaçao with his family. His previous roles include Product and Purchasing Manager City, Product Manager Sun & Beach, and Account Manager Channel Management Retail Partners.

He will work alongside Sebastiaan de Vries, Head of Customer Services for Belgium/Netherlands & TUI Dutch Caribbean, aiming to enhance TUI’s presence in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Rick van der Pluijm transitions to Head of Markets Tours within TUI.