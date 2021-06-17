Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of today, Thursday, June 17th, 2021, Aruba is classified as a very high risk country due to the presence of the more contagious Gamma variant of the COVID-19 virus on the island. This means that all arriving to Statia from Aruba will need to go into quarantine. Vaccinated persons must go into quarantine for a period of 5 days and for non-vaccinated persons a period of 10 days is applicable.
Also read
- Aruba Classified As Very High Risk Country
- Two New Positive Cases of Covid-19
- Statia Can Offer Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
- Get your vaccination for COVID-19
- Melinda Hassell is Saba’s New Tourism Director