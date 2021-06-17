Aruba Classified As Very High Risk Country















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of today, Thursday, June 17th, 2021, Aruba is classified as a very high risk country due to the presence of the more contagious Gamma variant of the COVID-19 virus on the island. This means that all arriving to Statia from Aruba will need to go into quarantine. Vaccinated persons must go into quarantine for a period of 5 days and for non-vaccinated persons a period of 10 days is applicable.

