AWW Widows Pension
2024-03-08 - 0 minuten leestijd
Did you know that widows or widowers whose partner was a resident of the Caribbean Netherlands at the time of death are entitled to an AWW benefit until the AOV age is reached?
The RCN unit SZW pays this contribution to help with living expenses.
To receive AWW you have to submit an application. Please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com for more information.
