Beach Tennis Bonaire Opens New Location

Kralendijk – On Saturday, September 11, Beach Tennis Bonaire officially opened its new location. After a fun tournament, it was the honor of some loyal volunteers to cut the ribbon at the official opening.

In May of this year, Beach Tennis Bonaire had to close its accommodation on Sunset Beach for the construction of a new resort. Shortly thereafter, the foundation signed an agreement for the use of land behind Budget Marine. In collaboration with Haafkes, three fields have been laid down. Volunteers have worked hard to make the fields ready to play. The board is grateful to them, and all parties involved, for all the help! They emphasize that the property is still under development. For example, work is still being done on parking and shade for spectators.

Beach Tennis Bonaire can be found at the Kaminda Djabou (from Kaya Neerlandia directly left) and is open daily until 10:00pm. People can play free for free or register for training and tournaments for a fee. Keep an eye on www.beachtennisbonaire.com or go to the Facebook page.

