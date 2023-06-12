BHM submits approved annual financial statements for TCB and Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM) has submitted the annual financial statements with approved audit reports of its subsidiaries Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen (BOG, Government Real Estate Company) and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) to the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) on May 24th and June 6th.

These are the audited financial statements for the years 2018 to 2021. According to the external auditor, these figures provide a realistic picture of the financial situation of the two companies.

BHM’s managing director, Adely Susana-Jansen, is proud of this achievement. “For BHM, this is a milestone, to finally be able to present audited and approved annual figures after so many years. We are extremely pleased to have come this far and can now look ahead. My goal is for our subsidiaries to stay up-to-date with their financial management, in accordance with the principles of good governance and the articles of incorporation.”

Susana-Jansen was appointed in November 2020 to primarily work on improving the corporate governance of the companies under BHM.

Pending

According to BHM, intensive efforts will be made in the coming period to obtain approved annual financial statements which are still pending for Telbo (2020-2022), Selibon (2018-2022), BonLab (2017-2022), TCB, and BOG (2022).