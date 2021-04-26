Birth rate on Statia increased among women in thirties













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On St Eustatius, the population rose by 3 to a total of 3,142 inhabitants. The number of births was high relative to previous years: 50 in 2020, against 30 in 2019 and an average of 32 in the period 2016–2019. The birth rate on St Eustatius increased most notably among inhabitants in their thirties.

Net migration was negative. Compared to previous years, immigration nearly halved. The drop in immigration was seen among multiple origin countries, particularly the Dominican Republic.







