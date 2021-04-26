26 April 2021 11:22 am
OLB

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

OLB

Latest news St. Eustatius

Birth rate on Statia increased among women in thirties

36

  • 1
    Share
Birth rate on Statia increased among women in 30's

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On St Eustatius, the population rose by 3 to a total of 3,142 inhabitants. The number of births was high relative to previous years: 50 in 2020, against 30 in 2019 and an average of 32 in the period 2016–2019. The birth rate on St Eustatius increased most notably among inhabitants in their thirties.

Net migration was negative. Compared to previous years, immigration nearly halved. The drop in immigration was seen among multiple origin countries, particularly the Dominican Republic.





Also read

OLB