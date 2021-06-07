BKCN hands out Smoke Detectors to Online Quiz Winners















Kralendijk – The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) handed out smoke detectors on Friday, the 4th of June, to the ten winners of the online quiz on the use of smoke detectors. The quiz was part of the first theme within the prevention campaign of the BKCN, intended to inform the citizens of the Caribbean Netherlands about fire safety and self-reliance in emergency situations. The BKCN has offered to install the smoke detectors at the winners’ homes. The second topic of the campaign concerns fire extinguishers at home, a competition is also part of this theme. For more information on fire extinguishers at home and for the quiz, please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com.

