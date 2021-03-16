Bonaire Enters Lock down Phase













The press conference on Tuesday afternoon with Dr. Marina Luinstra-Passchier on the left and Island Governor Edison Rijna to the right.

Kralendijk- The number of Covid-infections in Bonaire is going up so fast, that the island on Tuesday was placed in a (partial) lock down.

Today the island has officially entered the highest Covid Risk level, namely Risk Level 6. As of Thursday there will be a curfew between 9 PM and 4 AM, schools will be closed an public consumption of alcohol is no longer allowed. At the same time the airport stays open, hotels can continue to cater to guests and restaurants can still deliver.







According to Public Health doctor, Marian Luinstra-Passchier, infections are happening faster, thanks to the new British Covid variant. “If in the past we saw that an infected person in a household would not infect all others, now we oftentimes see whole families infected”.

The new stricter measures will be valid for initially two weeks time, which means they will officially end April 2nd. If infections are still not going down, they current measures could be extended.