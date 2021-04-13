Bonaire in partnership with CBS to collect Exit Surveys













Photo: CBS

Kralendijk – As part of the tourism recovery plan, the Government of Bonaire has now entered into a partnership with the Netherlands Bureau for Statistics (CBS) to carry out an exit survey in the coming period, in order to collect data about visiting tourists.

This will allow Bonaire to determine tourist needs, market characteristics and economic impact more specifically. Once the data becomes available, Bonaire hopes to be able to further define its tourism product and diversification opportunities.

