Bonaire Launches Tourism Recovery Plan

Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk – The Bonaire island government, together with various stakeholders launches the Tourism Recovery Plan. The plan includes a variation of activities which promotes the long-desired transition to “quality tourism”. This type of tourism generates more income with fewer tourists, while protecting at the same time the core values ​​of the island (tranquility, nature and culture).

The temporary pause on tourism as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has seriously affected our local economy, but offered Bonaire the unique opportunity to implement a revised tourism policy in accordance with the recommendations of the Strategic Tourism Master Plan (STMP), published in 2017. The recommendations of the STMP includes the involvement of the community and suggests to attract the active tourist with a bigger budget to the island.







The Tourism Recovery Plan is compiled with input of various stakeholders and experts, including TCB, BONHATA, the Chamber of Commerce, BBE and participants in the Master Plan sessions. The core of the Plan is to attract “quality tourism” which benefits the local community by offering unique and authentic experiences. The Tourism Recovery Plan has three goals: restore existing markets for higher consumption expenditure, diversify the tourism product and increase the involvement and participation of the local community.

In order to achieve these goals, we need to create unique experiences to bring more connection between the tourist, our nature, our community and our culture, also designing more types of activities that can be enjoyed during the day as well as at night. The focus also relies on diversification, such as sports tourism, “digital nomads”, private yachts and a more selective cruise industry. Participation of our local community in regards to tourism developments and appreciation of the local identity and culture are essential for being a sustainable tourism destination. To realize this participation, investments will be made for a certification and awareness program. The community will become well informed about the advantages of tourism and will therefore provide the tourist with the best experience.

The priority of the Bonaire island government is to ensure a simultaneous advancement for the economic prosperity and well-being of the community by stimulating the cooperation and knowledge of our own people and partners. To achieve this, it is very important that the vision is well supported by the community. The Plan creates the framework to accelerate development, where implementation must be a joint effort of the entire industry and our local community.

For more information or to read the Tourism Recovery Plan, please visit https://www.tourismbonaire.com/strategictourismplan or the Bonaire Tourism Recovery Plan Facebook page.

