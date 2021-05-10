Bonaire Sabal Palm Park will protect Endemic Palm Species













41 Shares

Kralendijk – On Bonaire Government and Bon Bèrdè, Montgomery Botanical Center will work together to create Bonaire Sabal Palm Park.

The Bonairean Sabal Palm is one of a kind. Currently there are 24 fully grown palms on Bonaire, but they are gradually diminishing. This is because of the drought and because goats and donkeys eat the young palms. This way, the new palms do not get the chance to grow and become big. To preserve the few palms left, protection must be provided immediately.







In order to prevent these palms from eventually disappearing completely, a plan has been designed to not only protect this unique palm, but also to draw attention to the area where they grow in order to develop it in a sustainable way for eco-tourism. According to Deputy Thielman, the Sabal Palm Park vision is on the same line as Bonaire Blue Destination and the Tourism Recovery Plan, where developments are in balance and where both our culture and our nature are taken into account.

The area where these palms grow is fenced to keep out donkeys and goats. This offers the opportunity to plant more of these palms in order to restore the population of Sabal Palms. There will be an educational program for children and tourists. More studies will be conducted on the growth of these palms. The plan is also to monitor and grow these types of palms to ensure their existence.

“Access to the park will be free and walking and cycling routes will be constructed, with waste bins and information leaflets. The Sabal Palm Park offers a unique opportunity for education, relaxation and protection, “said Commissioner Kroon. The Sabal Palm Park can be found on the road to Sorobon and is located in an area that is designated as a nature reserve in the Spatial Development Plan Bonaire – ROB. This makes it an ideal development for elevating our island’s tourism product.

Also read