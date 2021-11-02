Bonaire Tourism sector visits new TUI Headquarters in Curaçao

- 6Shares
KRALENDIJK- A delegation of Bonaire on Monday visited the new TUI Head Office in Curaçao.
Veroejska de Windt, CEO of Bonaire Hotel en Tourism Association (BONHATA) and Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) met with Rick van der Pluijm, head of TUI Dutch Caribbean & Suriname.
The parties had the opportunity to discuss developments in Bonaire and new upcoming projects. TUI expressed to be happy with the performance of the flights from Amsterdam to Bonaire.
Collaborate
All three parties expressed the intention to continue working together to the respective tourism objectives.
