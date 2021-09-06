Bonaire welcomes visitors with traditional Bonaire sounds and rhythm at the Airport













Kralendijk – During the month of September Bonaire celebrates Tourism Month. The community represents the essence of Bonaire’s tourism and therefore the visitors are welcomed by sounds of traditional music and rhythm. A series of events will be organized during the month of September with a focus on sharing the local secrets of people and the culture.



On September 4th Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) hosted its first experience at the Flamingo International Airport where arriving passengers were welcomed to the island with music from ‘Ka’i orgel’. Additionally, visitors got to experience and take a picture with Bonaireans dressed in traditional Folkloric outfits. All visitors received a welcome gift as part of appreciation for their visit to the island.

TCB’s goal is to continue to share the local secrets and inspire the visitors to immerse themselves in the culture, heritage and way of life. TCB looks forward in welcoming our visitors during the month of September, celebrating their arrival and authentic Bonaire experience. All arriving passengers on Saturday between 1-5 pm will experience the warm welcome.

