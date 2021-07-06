Bonairean Fisherman Missing at Sea















Kralendijk – Last night a report from family of a missing fisherman from Bonaire came in at the Rescue and Coordination Center (RCC) of the Coast Guard. The man went Monday morning fishing with his boat named Flipper, but did not return home in the afternoon. The fisherman’s family has contacted the Caribbean Coast Guard to start a search. On the basis of this request, the Coast Guard has immediately deployed a search for the fisherman with the Dash plane, helicopter and coastguard patrol on Bonaire. There is also a notification for a ‘sharp lookout’ by the RCC to the ships in the area requesting a lookout for the boat Flipper. The Coast Guard together with the chain partners on Bonaire and local fishermen, continues to search for the missing fisherman.

