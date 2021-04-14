Bonaire’s Tourism plan to focus on above-average spending behavior













Kralendijk -According to the recovery plan, an important goal is to increase the average tourist expenditure, to support the economy in a speedy recovery. One way this can be done is to provide tourists with a variety of activities.

Bonaire will focus on the active, sporty, adventurous, and nature-loving tourist, with an above-average spending behavior. Bonaire already offers exciting activities in this sector, such as: diving, wind- and kitesurfing, sailing, hiking, cycling, swimming, and snorkeling. There are opportunities to broaden the spectrum of sports which can be practiced on the island. Sports such as beach tennis, golf in open nature, and the organization of marathons or other competitions on the island can attract famous athletes and spectators, and thus more tourists.







Also, Bonaire is characterized by various day activities, yet there is a lack of early morning and evening programs. Looking at the weather conditions, the island is an ideal place for early morning activities, e.g. beautiful walking tours through nature and around spots like Gotomeer and Fontein to spot flamingos and birds. During the evening hours tourists can go for a night dive, -snorkel, dinner with live entertainment.

A greater diversity of early morning and evening programming needs to be added to the offerings of the island, such as early morning walks, cultural evenings, and nightly nature walks. This can be achieved quite easily in good collaboration with stakeholders, culture and nature organizations. Shopping nights or a change in opening hours of the shops in town, following a more ‘Caribbean siesta’ schedule will allow tourist and residents to leisurely go shopping in the evening. This will also solve part of the parking problems occurring in town in recent years.

