Caribbean Candidates score well in Kieskring BES

Kralendijk/Oranjestad/The Bottom- Parties with Caribbean candidates on their list have scored relatively well in the elections for Dutch Parliament.

While overall CDA has gathered most votes, in St. Eustatius Ubuntu Connected front became the biggest party. On St. Maarten D66 with Jorien Wuijte scored well and on Saba Lysanne Charles also got quite some votes for BIJ1.







In overall order, CDA of State Secretary Knops has turned out the biggest, followed by D66, VVD and Ubuntu United front. The turnout on especially Bonaire, with about 22% of illegible voters was very poor.

