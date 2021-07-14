Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay open for Pfizer vaccine















PHOTO CUTLINE: The vaccine team at Caribbean Cinemas.

Philipsburg – The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) decided on Monday, July 12th, to extend the opportunity to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Wednesday July 14th, and Thursday, July 15th, Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay will be offering vaccines against COVID-19 to all residents of Sint Maarten 12 years and older.

More than 1100 vaccines have already been administered at this location and its vaccination crew will enthusiastically welcome you between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM for a first or second dose.

The Belair Community Center will not be open on these two days but will reopen for COVID-19 vaccinations again Monday, July 19th.

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park, remains open for COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM Monday to Friday.

The VMT also advises persons to be on the lookout for possible vaccination Pop-Ups in the different communities.

Please do your part and get vaccinated as soon as possible at one of the vaccination administering locations.

