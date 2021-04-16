Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department pulls out with crash tender













Kralendijk – In the afternoon of Thursday, the 15th of April, one of the crash tenders of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) can be seen in the streets of Bonaire. The crash tender will be deployed preventively at Curoil, during special pumping works at storage tank 1 at Depot Hato. The fire safety facilities on the Curoil site are good; the crashtender is used preventively to be able to act quickly in case of an incident.

The crashtenders on Bonaire are usually only deployed at the airport and are used to be able to act adequately in case of an aircraft fire. However, because the activities at Curoil concern exceptional activities, in consultation with Curoil and the supervising authorities in the European Netherlands, it has been agreed that one of the crashtenders will be on standby.







The crashtender is expected to leave for the Depot in Hato around 1.30 pm. When the work is completed, the special vehicle will drive back to the fire station around 6.00 pm. Also on Friday, the 16th of April, the crashtender will be present at Curoil Hato from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. BKCN requests the citizens of Bonaire to take this into account when driving around during these hours. The activities of the fire service at the airport will continue as usual.

