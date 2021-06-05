Caribbean Research Week 14-18 June 2021















Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) is organizing the Week of Caribbean Research from 14 to 18 June. In the program various Caribbean studies are highlighted, the community of researchers and other interested parties is brought together and a joint online community platform is launched. Register here https://www.nwo.nl/en/registration-dutch-caribbean-research-week

Source: RVO







