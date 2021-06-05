5 June 2021 10:09 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Saba St. Eustatius

Caribbean Research Week 14-18 June 2021

50

Caribbean Research Week 14-18 June 2021

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) is organizing the Week of Caribbean Research from 14 to 18 June. In the program various Caribbean studies are highlighted, the community of researchers and other interested parties is brought together and a joint online community platform is launched. Register here https://www.nwo.nl/en/registration-dutch-caribbean-research-week

Source: RVO





Also read







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish