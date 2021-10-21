- 1Share
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr Gene Leon, has cited the transition to sustainable energy a critical imperative for regional development.
“Our development in the region must be seen from a holistic perspective and, perhaps more than anywhere else in the world, a sustainable energy transition is one of our most important transgenerational obligations,” said Dr Leon at the Turks and Caicos Energy Forum in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, on Thursday.
Leon also said that although alternative forms of energy, especially solar, wind, and ocean resources are in unlimited
supply in the region, the Caribbean is one of the most energy import-dependent regions in the world with CDB’s 19 Borrowing Member States, deriving more than 90% of their commercial energy supply from imported petroleum. At the same time, the price of electricity in the region is among the highest in the world, averaging US$0.28 per kilowatt hour in 2019.
Priorities
To make the transition to sustainable energy a reality, the CDB President laid out five priorities for the way forward, which are improving energy efficiency, diversifying energy sources, incentivising the private sector, investing in strategic partnerships, and using innovative, flexible, and affordable financing instruments.
Dr Leon called for encouraging and incentivising the private sector to support the transition to sustainable energy. “With limited fiscal space available to governments, the private sector must play a leading role in driving this transition”.
Also read:
- CDB sees sustainable energy as a necessity for Caribbean Development
- Vacature Griffier van de Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Unit Manager Luchthaven Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Projectmanager voor Sint Eustatius
- USA no longer Very High Risk for St. Eustatius
- In spite of high infection rate Bonaire: No new measures
- Island Council Bonaire adopts ordinance against single-use plastics
- Tourism books delivered to our elementary schools
- Bondigro Supermarket starts construction for considerable expansion
- Adelka Spanner does not agree with ‘tearing down’ of Government Commissioner Alida Francis
- IMF writes about impending tax reforms St. Maarten
- Succesful Goat Farming training Bonaire wrapped up
- Tentative schedule presented to Governments for new Ferry Service
- Adelka Spanner: “Let’s not forget where we came from…”
- TCB launches the Bonaire Expert Program