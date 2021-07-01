Change in location for 2 major Emancipation Day events















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Emancipation Day Committee would like to inform the general public that due the weather forecast (thunderstorms) for today July 1st they have decided to make changes in the location for 2 major Emancipation Day events.

The March from the Airport to the heart of Oranjestad will now commence at Golden Rock Pharmacy and will end at the Earl Merkman Sports Auditorium. Starting time is 4.00 P.M. Please wear your cultural attire.

The Emancipation Day Cultural Manifestation is also being relocated to the Earl Merkman Sports Auditorium. This starts at 6.00 P.M. until 10.00 P.M. The Ecumenical Service and the Dialogue continue as scheduled.

Also read