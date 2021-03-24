Chief Medical Officer St. Eustatius to assist Bonaire with Covid Outbreak













Kralendijk- Nico Zuurmond, current interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) will travel to Bonaire today, Tuesday, March 23rd 2021, to assist the Public Health Department of the island in dealing with the current Covid outbreak on the island.

Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna, requested the Public Entity St. Eustatius last Friday, March 19th 2021 for assistance to fight the pandemic. This request was discussed with the Steering Group, consisting of the Public Entity St. Eustatius, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS) and SEHCF). It was agreed upon that the current interim CMO, Nico Zuurmond, will travel to Bonaire today to assist the Public Health Department in Bonaire with the vaccination program.







Health Care Professionals

Currently there are 464 active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire. Health Care in Bonaire is recruiting health care professionals to be able to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic.