Chief of Police Rosales says goodbye to colleagues on St. Eustatius and Saba

Employees of KPCN and invitees said goodbye to Jose Regales as Top Cop. Photo: KPCN

THE BOTTOM- Chief of Police of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force, Jose Rosales has recently said goodbye to Police officers on St. Eustatius and Saba.

During the farewell event on both islands, the colleagues were thanked for their good cooperation during the past years. On Saba, Mr. Rosales received a gift during the meeting as a sign of appreciation. The Island Governor of Saba, Mr. Jonathan Johnson, was also present on this occasion.

Advisor

After 6 years as Top Cop, Rosales will continue to act as an advisor to the College of Chiefs of Police for a few more years.


