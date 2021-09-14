14 September 2021 14:17 pm

Civil Affairs is not open to the public today September 14, 2021

Kralendijk – The Society & Care Directorate will keep the population informed as soon as the service is open again. All appointments from today will be moved to Friday at the same time. All other appointments will be communicated later. The Public Entity Bonaire apologizes for the inconvenience and asks everyone for understanding. The BES-Reporter understands that measures stem from an attempted burglary and theft last night.

