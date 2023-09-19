19 september 2023 15:33 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Nature

Collaborative efforts bolster genetic diversity of Bonaire’s coral reefs

70

The efforts should lead to coral that is more resistent to desease such as the feared SCLTD. Photo: Reef Renewal Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) and Secore International are collaborating to safeguard the genetic diversity of Bonaire’s coral reefs. 

Facing the persistent threat of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) and warming waters, RRFB employs selective breeding and assisted fertilization to strengthen coral populations. They collect gametes from both healthy and infected colonies, creating unique coral strains through genetic recombination. In partnership with Secore International, they’ve generated over 700,000 genetically distinct coral larvae. 

Aim

The combined efforts aim to preserve resilient coral genotypes and enhance the long-term resilience of Bonaire’s reef ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of knowledge-sharing and resource integration in Caribbean coral conservation.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius