Collaborative efforts bolster genetic diversity of Bonaire’s coral reefs

KRALENDIJK – Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) and Secore International are collaborating to safeguard the genetic diversity of Bonaire’s coral reefs.

Facing the persistent threat of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) and warming waters, RRFB employs selective breeding and assisted fertilization to strengthen coral populations. They collect gametes from both healthy and infected colonies, creating unique coral strains through genetic recombination. In partnership with Secore International, they’ve generated over 700,000 genetically distinct coral larvae.

Aim

The combined efforts aim to preserve resilient coral genotypes and enhance the long-term resilience of Bonaire’s reef ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of knowledge-sharing and resource integration in Caribbean coral conservation.