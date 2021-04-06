6 April 2021 16:14 pm
Collision at Fort Bay Saba

The Bottom, Saba – On Thursday, April 1st , a unilateral collision occurred in Fort Bay on Saba. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. The fire brigade also came on the scene because oil from the car that resulted on the road, had to be removed. Cause of the collision is being investigated.

