Colombian Avianca adds 16 new aircraft with investment of 473 US Dollar

BOTOTA- Colombian Flag Carrier Avianca is investing $473 million to add 16 new aircraft, including two Airbus A320s and 14 A320neos, aiming to strengthen its presence on medium-haul routes and bolster capacity in Colombia and the region in anticipation of new competitors.

The aircraft will be leased between October and December of this year, coinciding with the potential entry of JetSMART into the Colombian market. Avianca plans to grow rapidly, focusing on more point-to-point routes.

The additional planes will enable the airline to offer around one million seats weekly on domestic and international flights. Key cities like Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali will see expanded flight offerings, and this capacity increase also covers international destinations in Central America, the Caribbean, and North America.