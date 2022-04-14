Contract for Statia’s water drainage project signed

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Last Friday, April 8th, 2022, Government Commissioner Alida Francis signed a contract agreement with Statia Construction N.V. for the execution of the water run-off project at the Airport.

A new drainage channel will be constructed at the airport site, to better collect the rainwater in the area between the fire station, the Concordia building and the airport terminal. The water will be drained to a new basin behind the veterinary clinic, where it can sink into the ground.

The intended result is to pump up and re-use the fresh water for the benefit of agriculture without evaporation and to improve the groundwater situation of St Eustatius in general.

Regulating the water run-off is one of the focus areas this year. One of the projects in this regard is the Airport runoff and the erosion project with the main purpose to better guide and infiltrate the rainwater coming from the surrounding areas. The Public Entity and the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) are working in a joint effort on this project.

On the picture: Government Commissioner Alida Francis on behalf of the Public Entity St. Eustatius and Mr. Lopes on behalf Statia Contruction N.V (the Contractor) signed the contract.

The documents were also signed by two witnesses: Robert Landsbergen representing RWS (Rijkswaterstaat) as Project Manager, and Elvis Henriquez representing the project-buro PPMO in the capacity of Project Manager for PPMO.

