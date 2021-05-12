Copa Airlines Returns with flights between Curaçao and Panama













18 Shares

Toucumen Airport is one of Central America’s busiest hubs. Photo: Harald Linkels

Willemstad, Curaçao- Copa airlines will start back with its flights from Curaçao to Panama. The first flight is scheduled for June 5, 2021.

This connection is important for the Brazilian tourist market. The Curaçao Tourist Board will conduct two online chats beforehand to keep Brazilian travel agents informed of the return of flights to Curaçao. The Brazilian market also finds Curaçao without direct flights, according to CTB.







May travelers on the ABC islands use Copa and its Panama Hub for flights to and from Latin America. Prior to the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic Copa had nearly daily flights between Curaçao International Airport and Panama City’s Toucumen Airport.